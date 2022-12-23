Asunder CD Ripper

Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.

  • Can save audio tracks as WAV, MP3, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, Opus, Wavpack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's audio files
  • Uses CDDB to name and tag each track.
  • Creates M3U playlists
  • Can encode to multiple formats in one session
  • Simultaneous rip and encode
  • Does not require a specific desktop environment

Caveat Emptor: The ARM builds only had limited testing because ARM devices with CD players are rare.

2.9.7 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

2 ildən çox əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~10 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü4 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan58.956
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Layihə Web Saytıhttp://littlesvr.ca/asunder/index.php
Əlaqəhttp://littlesvr.ca/contact.php?source=Asunder
Tərcümələrə Töhfə Verinhttp://littlesvr.ca/asunder/translations.php
Problem Bildirinhttps://littlesvr.ca/bugs/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.littlesvr.asunder

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub ca.littlesvr.asunder

İşlət

flatpak run ca.littlesvr.asunder