Dconf Editor

The GNOME Project tərəfindən
Doğrulanıb
Quraşdırİanə edin
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

43.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

9 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~1 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü468 KB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan67.950
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Tərcümələrə Töhfə Verinhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Problem Bildirinhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

İşlət

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
Teqlər:
configurationsettings