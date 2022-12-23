Dconf Editor
The GNOME Project tərəfindən
Doğrulanıb
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
43.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
9 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~1 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü468 KB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan67.950
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
