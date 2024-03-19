Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil tərəfindən
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

1.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

7 gün əvvəl
(Built təxminən 5 saat əvvəl)
  • Dəyişiklik qeydləri təmin edilməyib

  • Özəl

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~263.88 MiB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü103.13 MiB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64

dirpfimpostoirpfreceitanetlinuxflatpak