IRPF 2024
Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil tərəfindən
Main window
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)
IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.
1.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
7 gün əvvəl
(Built təxminən 5 saat əvvəl)
- Dəyişiklik qeydləri təmin edilməyib
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~263.88 MiB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü103.13 MiB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64