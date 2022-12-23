Vintage Story

Anego Studios tərəfindən
Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

1.18.5 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 1 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~557 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü479 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan16.246
LisenziyaÖzəl
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Əlaqəhttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Köməkhttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Tez-tez soruşulan suallarhttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

İşlət

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory