TuxGuitar
Julian Gabriel Casadesus tərəfindən
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.
1.5.6 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
təxminən 1 il əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~259 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü132 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan34.457
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
