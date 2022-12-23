Moosync

Quraşdır
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Customizable music player

Moosync is an Electron based simple music player with a primary goal to provide a clean and easy interface.

Through Moosync you can easily listen songs from your desktop or through Youtube and Spotify.

Some of its features include:

  • Play audio files on your desktop.
  • Seamlessly integrate your Spotify and Youtube playlists.
  • Add Spotify and Youtube tracks and playlists by URLs.
  • Play songs directly from youtube using youtube embed.
  • Scrobble your tracks on LastFM.
  • Get music recommendations directly from Spotify, Youtube and LastFM
  • Mix and match songs from different providers in a single playlist
  • Easy to use interface
  • Customizable theme engine
  • Develop own apps on top of Moosync Extension API
  • Available on Windows and Linux and MacOS

8.0.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

2 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~437 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü144 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan21.793
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://moosync.app
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.moosync.moosync

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub app.moosync.moosync

İşlət

flatpak run app.moosync.moosync
Teqlər:
audioextensionsmusicplayerpluginsspotifyyoutube