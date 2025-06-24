LogoRRR is a powerful desktop application designed to simplify the analysis of text files for recurring patterns.
Whether you’re searching for specific events in log files or analysing any other type of text file, LogoRRR makes the process effortless and efficient.
Key features include:
This release contains various bug fixes and brings significant enhancements to user control and visualization.
It contains customizable and reusable search term groups.
It improves visual style by displaying the number of hits for each search term.
it improves live observation of log files and uses less resources.