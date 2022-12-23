Warp

Fina Wilke tərəfindən
drey.app
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

0.5.4 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 2 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~8 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü3 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan42.522
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Əlaqəhttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Problem Bildirinhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

İşlət

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Teqlər:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole