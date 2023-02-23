Elastic

Alexander Mikhaylenko tərəfindən
drey.app
Quraşdırİanə edin
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

0.1.3 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

3 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~541 KB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü158 KB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan2.932
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Problem Bildirinhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

İşlət

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
Teqlər:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring