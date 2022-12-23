Mindustry

by Anuken et al.
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

Changes in version 145.1

4 days ago
Installed Size~256 MB
Download Size134 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs29,901
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project Websitehttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
Contacthttps://discord.gg/mindustry
Helphttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

Run

flatpak run com.github.Anuken.Mindustry