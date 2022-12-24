PDF Stitcher

開發者為 Charlotte Curtis
安裝
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

PDF Stitcher is a utility to stitch together and modify line properties of PDF sewing patterns

PDFStitcher was developed to help sewists convert print-at-home PDF sewing patterns into a single large file suitable for use with a projector. Just like printing and taping together a paper pattern, PDFStitcher takes the specified page range, amount to trim from each page, and number of rows or columns and assembles the pages together to form a complete pattern.

Features

  • Stitch together pages in any order with specified number of rows/columns
  • Rotate pages for stitching
  • Add a margin around the final output
  • Trim or overlap the edges of each page by a specified amount
  • Add blank pages by including zeros in the page list (e.g. 1-5,0,6-10)
  • Layers are automatically preserved if present in the source document
  • Exclude layers (either deactivate or remove)
  • Modify line properties (colour, thickness, style (solid, dashed, dotted))

在版本 0.8.5 中的變更

2 个月前
安裝大小~258 MB
下載大小83 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數3,377
授權條款Mozilla Public License 2.0
專案網站https://www.pdfstitcher.org/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cfcurtis.pdfstitcher

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.cfcurtis.pdfstitcher

執行

flatpak run com.github.cfcurtis.pdfstitcher
標籤：
pdfstitchstitcher