開發者為 Armin Straub
A tool to crop PDF files
krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.
A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).
在版本 0.6.0 中的變更
大约 3 年前
安裝大小~308 MB
下載大小83 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數4,269
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
隨時間推移的安裝數
