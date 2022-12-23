Sequeler
開發者為 Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
在版本 0.8.2 中的變更
将近 2 年前
安裝大小~153 MB
下載大小41 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數27,066
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
隨時間推移的安裝數
