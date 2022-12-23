Gradience

開發者為 Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam 於 GitHub
安裝
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

在版本 0.4.1 中的變更

4 个月前
安裝大小~26 MB
下載大小9 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數56,784
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
說明https://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
貢獻翻譯https://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
回報問題https://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

執行

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
標籤：
adwcustomizeradwaita manager