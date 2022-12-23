Gradience
開發者為 Gradience Team
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.
The main features of Gradience include the following:
- 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
- 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
- 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
- ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
- 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins
在版本 0.4.1 中的變更
4 个月前
安裝大小~26 MB
下載大小9 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數56,784
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南