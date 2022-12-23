Gnome Next Meeting Applet
開發者為 Chmouel Boudjnah
Show your next events in your panel
Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include
- Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
- Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
- Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
- Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
- Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
- Fully configurable.
在版本 2.10.1 中的變更
5 个月前
安裝大小~12 MB
下載大小4 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數3,578
授權條款MIT License
隨時間推移的安裝數
