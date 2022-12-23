Vorta

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

在版本 v0.8.12 中的變更

2 个月前
安裝大小~52 MB
下載大小15 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數43,049
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
專案網站https://vorta.borgbase.com/
說明https://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
貢獻翻譯https://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
回報問題https://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

手動安裝

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

執行

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
