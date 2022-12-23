BlueJeans
開發者為 BlueJeans Networks
BlueJeans Desktop App
BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.
BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.
在版本 2.33.2 中的變更
大约 1 个月前
安裝大小~109 MB
下載大小108 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數6,337
授權條款專有
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南