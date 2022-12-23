Pinetime Flasher
開發者為 Maarten de Jong
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link
This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:
- Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
- Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
- Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch
在版本 0.1 中的變更
大约 2 年前
安裝大小~8 MB
下載大小3 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數1,246
授權條款MIT License
