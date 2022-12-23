Pinetime Flasher

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

授權條款MIT License
專案網站https://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

執行

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
標籤：
companionflashflasherpinepine64pinetimesmartwatchwatch