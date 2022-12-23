Airtame
開發者為 Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
在版本 4.5.2 中的變更
9 个月前
安裝大小~81 MB
下載大小75 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數5,738
授權條款專有
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南