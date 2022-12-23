xemu

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

安裝大小~19 MB
下載大小6 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數1,217,140
授權條款GNU General Public License v2.0 only
專案網站https://xemu.app
說明https://xemu.app/docs
常見問題https://xemu.app/docs/faq
回報問題https://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu