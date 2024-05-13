Flathub Logo

Ptyxis

開發者為 Christian Hergert
未驗證
A column and row size indicator is displayed when resizing the window

A container oriented terminal for GNOME

Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME that focuses on ease-of-use in a world of containers.

Features:

  • Remembers current container when opening a new tab with support for podman, toolbox, distrobox, and more
  • Configurable keyboard shortcuts
  • Modern interface which integrates the palette with the window styling
  • User-installable color palettes
  • Support for preferences profiles with container integration
  • Integrated color palettes with light and dark support
  • Tabbed interface with tab overviews
  • Efficient foreground process tracking denoting sudo and SSH
  • Support for transparent terminal backgrounds
  • Separate process mode for terminal-based applications
  • Support for pinned tabs and saved sessions
  • Terminal tabs are run within separate cgroups
  • Terminal inspector to help when writing terminal-based applications

在版本 46.2 中的變更

4 天前
(建構於 大约 9 小时前)
  • 未提供變更日誌

  • 社群建構

    此應用程式由志願者社群以開放的方式開發，並以 GNU General Public License v3.0 or later 釋出。
安裝大小~11.66 MiB
下載大小10.15 MiB
可用的架構x86_64, aarch64
