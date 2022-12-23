Clairvoyant

Cassidy James Blaede
Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

在 3.0.6 版本中的更改

3 个月前
安装后大小~142 KB
下载大小61 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量3,395
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://cassidyjames.com
帮助https://cassidyjames.com/support
贡献翻译https://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
报告问题https://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

