Clairvoyant
Cassidy James Blaede
Ask questions, get psychic answers
Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.
- Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
- Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
- Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!
在 3.0.6 版本中的更改
3 个月前
安装后大小~142 KB
下载大小61 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量3,395
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
