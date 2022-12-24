Sequeler

Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

安装后大小~153 MB
下载大小41 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量27,082
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
帮助https://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
贡献翻译https://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
报告问题https://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

手动安装

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

运行

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
