Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

在 1.0.0 版本中的更改

超过 3 年前
安装后大小~14 MB
下载大小5 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量12,619
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站http://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

运行

flatpak run com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift