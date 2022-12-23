Gradience
Gradience Team
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.
The main features of Gradience include the following:
- 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
- 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
- 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
- ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
- 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins
在 0.4.1 版本中的更改
4 个月前
安装后大小~26 MB
下载大小9 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量56,784
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
