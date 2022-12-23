Gradience

Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam 在 GitHub
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

在 0.4.1 版本中的更改

4 个月前
安装后大小~26 MB
下载大小9 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量56,784
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
帮助https://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
贡献翻译https://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
报告问题https://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

运行

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
标签：
adwcustomizeradwaita manager