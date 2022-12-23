Dropbox

安装
  • 截图
  • 截图

Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

在 176.4.5108 版本中的更改

10 天前
安装后大小~115 MB
下载大小114 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量182,746
许可证专有
项目网站http://www.dropbox.com
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.dropbox.Client

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

运行

flatpak run com.dropbox.Client