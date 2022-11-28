Dave Gnukem

David Joffe
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

在 1.0.3 版本中的更改

7 个月前
安装后大小~25 MB
下载大小20 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,639
许可证MIT License
项目网站https://djoffe.com/gnukem/
常见问题https://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
报告问题https://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

手动安装

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

运行

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro