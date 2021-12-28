Darhon Finance

Darhon Software
darhon.com
Manage your personal accounts

A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.

It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.

Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.

Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.

Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.

Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.

Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.

Optimized for desktop computers.

在 1.5.0 版本中的更改

超过 1 年前
安装后大小~4 MB
下载大小733 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,169
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 only
项目网站https://darhon.com/darhon-finance
报告问题https://github.com/DarhonSoftware/DarhonFinance/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.drfinance

