Chess Clock

Clara Hobbs
clarahobbs.com
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图

Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

在 0.5.0 版本中的更改

3 个月前
安装后大小~146 KB
下载大小54 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,351
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
报告问题https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

运行

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
标签：
chessclockgametimer