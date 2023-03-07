BYOD

安装

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

在 1.1.3 版本中的更改

5 个月前
安装后大小~9 MB
下载大小4 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量501
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://chowdsp.com/
浏览源代码https://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

运行

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD