Gnome Next Meeting Applet
Chmouel Boudjnah
Show your next events in your panel
Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include
- Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
- Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
- Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
- Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
- Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
- Fully configurable.
在 2.10.1 版本中的更改
5 个月前
安装后大小~12 MB
下载大小4 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量3,578
许可证MIT License
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导