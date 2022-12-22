GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.
在 2.7 版本中的更改
超过 3 年前
安装后大小~2 MB
下载大小1 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量4,278
许可证GNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
累计安装量
手动安装
