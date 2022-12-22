GrafX2

安装
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

在 2.7 版本中的更改

超过 3 年前
安装后大小~2 MB
下载大小1 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量4,278
许可证GNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
项目网站http://grafx2.tk
报告问题https://pulkomandy.tk/projects/GrafX2
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.chez.GrafX2

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.chez.GrafX2

运行

flatpak run com.chez.GrafX2