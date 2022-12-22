Vorta

安装
Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

在 v0.8.12 版本中的更改

2 个月前
