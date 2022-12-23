Xjump

Hugo Gualandi
安装

A jumping game for modern graphical systems

Xjump is a jumping game where you are in a Falling Tower. The floor you are standing on is sinking with the rest of the building; you will die once the floor gives way (disappears under the bottom of the display). To survive, you have to jump onto the upper floors of the tower. Because the entire tower is sinking, the upper floors will soon collapse too, so you have to keep on jumping!

This version of Xjump is a re-implementation using SDL instead of Xlib. It features smoother animations (60 FPS with smooth scrolling) and is more compatible with modern graphical systems.

在 3.0.4 版本中的更改

5 个月前
安装后大小~446 KB
下载大小36 KB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,507
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
项目网站https://github.com/hugomg/xjump-sdl
清单https://github.com/flathub/br.com.gualandi.Xjump

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub br.com.gualandi.Xjump

运行

flatpak run br.com.gualandi.Xjump