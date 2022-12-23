xemu

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

在 v0.7.96 版本中的更改

4 天前
安装后大小~19 MB
下载大小6 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量1,217,140
许可证GNU General Public License v2.0 only
项目网站https://xemu.app
帮助https://xemu.app/docs
常见问题https://xemu.app/docs/faq
报告问题https://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

运行

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu