Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

Minh Loi
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

在 1.2.2 版本中的更改

大约 2 年前
安装后大小~210 MB
下载大小87 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量8,857
许可证专有
项目网站https://midterm.app
帮助https://reddit.com/r/MidtermApp
清单https://github.com/flathub/app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

运行

flatpak run app.midterm.MidtermDesktop