Midterm: Notes & Flashcards
Minh Loi
A free note-taking app for studying.
Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.
Features:
- Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
- Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
- Study offline (offline accessible).
- Dark mode.
- Powerful visual editor.
- Keep track of notes to study before exams.
- Collaborate and study with your friends.
- Support nested folders.
- and many more.
在 1.2.2 版本中的更改
大约 2 年前
安装后大小~210 MB
下载大小87 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量8,857
许可证专有
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导