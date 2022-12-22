Space

Till Friebe
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

Spaced Repetition for Flashcards

Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.

  • 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
  • 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
  • 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
  • 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.

The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!

在 2.0.6 版本中的更改

9 个月前
安装后大小~72 MB
下载大小33 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量3,987
许可证专有
项目网站https://getspace.app
清单https://github.com/flathub/app.getspace.Space

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub app.getspace.Space

运行

flatpak run app.getspace.Space
标签：
collaborationflashcardslearnspaced repetitionsrs