Warp

Fina Wilke
drey.app
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

在 0.5.4 版本中的更改

大约 2 个月前
安装后大小~8 MB
下载大小3 MB
可用架构aarch64, x86_64
安装量42,453
许可证GNU General Public License v3.0 only
项目网站https://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
联系https://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
报告问题https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
清单https://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

运行

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole