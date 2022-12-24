pyfda
Python Filter Design Analysis Tool
Features:
- Design methods: Equiripple, Firwin, Moving Average, Bessel, Butterworth, Elliptic, Chebyshev 1 and 2 (from scipy.signal and custom methods)
- Second-Order Sections are used in the filter design when available for more robust filter design and analysis
- Remember all specifications when changing filter design methods
- Fine-tune manually the filter order and corner frequencies calculated by minimum order algorithms
- Compare filter designs for a given set of specifications and different design methods
- Filter coefficients and poles / zeroes can be displayed, edited and quantized in various formats
- only widgets needed for the currently selected design method are visible
- enhanced matplotlib NavigationToolbar (nicer icons, additional functions)
- display help files (own / Python docstrings) as rich text
- tooltips for all control and entry widgets
- specify frequencies as absolute values or normalized to sampling or Nyquist frequency
- specify ripple and attenuations in dB, as voltage or as power ratios
- enter expressions like exp(-pi/4 * 1j) with the help of the library simpleeval (included in source files)
- Magnitude response (lin / power / log) with optional display of specification bands, phase and an inset plot
- Phase response (wrapped / unwrapped)
- Group delay
- Pole / Zero plot
- Impulse response and step response (lin / log)
- 3D-Plots (|H(f)|, mesh, surface, contour) with optional pole / zero display
- Filter design files not only contain the actual algorithm but also dictionaries specifying which parameters and standard widgets have to be displayed in the GUI.
- Special widgets needed by design methods (e.g. for choosing the window type in Firwin) are included in the filter design file, not in the main program
- Save and load filter designs in pickled and in numpy's NPZ-format
- Export and import coefficients and poles/zeros as comma-separated values (CSV), in numpy's NPY- and NPZ-formats, in Excel (R) or in Matlab (R) workspace format
- Export coefficients in FPGA vendor specific formats like Xilinx (R) COE-format
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.7.1
9 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~243 MB
Kích thước tải xuống87 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt1.578
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
