Forgetpass

bởi Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Cài đặt

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0.13

3 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~66 KB
Kích thước tải xuống26 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt2.164
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Trợ giúphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Báo lỗihttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
Tags:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity