Forgetpass
bởi Alex Kryuchkov
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0.13
3 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~66 KB
Kích thước tải xuống26 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt2.164
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ứng dụng khác của Alex KryuchkovThêm nữa
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt