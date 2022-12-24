Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

bởi Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0.10

3 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~100 KB
Kích thước tải xuống46 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt3.158
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
Trợ giúphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Báo lỗihttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
Tags:
dynamicwallpaper