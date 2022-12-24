Plots
bởi Alex Huntley
Simple graph plotting
Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.
גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.8.5
khoảng 2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~56 MB
Kích thước tải xuống19 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt24.088
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
