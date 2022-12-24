Plots

bởi Alex Huntley
@alexhuntley on GitHub
Cài đặt
Simple graph plotting

Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.

Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.8.5

khoảng 2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~56 MB
Kích thước tải xuống19 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt24.088
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/plots/
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

