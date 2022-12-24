Planner
bởi Alain M.
Never worry about forgetting things again
🚀️ Planner 3 is here...
- 🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.
- 🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.
- 💯️ Progress indicator for each project.
- 💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.
- 💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.
- 🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.
- 🎉️ and much more.
☁️ Support for Todoist:
- Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.
- Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.
* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist
☁️ Support for CalDAV:
- Synchronize your Tasklist.
💎️ Other features:
- 🔍️ Quick Find
- 🌙️ Night mode
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 3.0.10
7 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~134 MB
Kích thước tải xuống28 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt121.427
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
