Qv2ray
bởi Leroy.H.Y
Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt.
Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt which can improve v2ray user experience. It can help users to set up v2ray configuration files easily and automatically set the system proxy.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.0.1
hơn 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~13 MB
Kích thước tải xuống6 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt12.513
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt