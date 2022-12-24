Pinta
bởi Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.1.1
4 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~103 MB
Kích thước tải xuống44 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt106.415
Giấy phépMIT License
