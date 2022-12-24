Pinta

bởi Jonathan Pobst
Cài đặt

Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.1.1

4 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~103 MB
Kích thước tải xuống44 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt106.415
Giấy phépMIT License
Trang web của dự ánhttps://www.pinta-project.com
Trợ giúphttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
Câu hỏi thường gặphttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
Báo lỗihttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
Tags:
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster