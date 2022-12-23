File Shredder
bởi Alan Beveridge
Securely delete your files
File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.3.1
8 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~637 KB
Kích thước tải xuống250 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt21.860
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt