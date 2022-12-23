File Shredder

bởi Alan Beveridge
@ADBeveridge on GitHub
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Securely delete your files

File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.3.1

8 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~637 KB
Kích thước tải xuống250 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt21.860
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider/tree/develop/po
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider