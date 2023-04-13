Deckr

bởi Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.1.67

6 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~86 MB
Kích thước tải xuống38 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt612
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
Trang web của dự ánhttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

Chạy

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr