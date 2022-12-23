Brosix

bởi brosix.com
Cài đặt

An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731

khoảng 1 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~560 MB
Kích thước tải xuống220 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt1.691
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
Trang web của dự ánhttps://brosix.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brosix.Brosix

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.brosix.Brosix

Chạy

flatpak run com.brosix.Brosix