BlueJeans
bởi BlueJeans Networks
BlueJeans Desktop App
BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.
BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.33.2
khoảng 1 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~109 MB
Kích thước tải xuống108 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt6.337
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt