bởi Maarten de Jong
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.1

khoảng 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~8 MB
Kích thước tải xuống3 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt1.246
Giấy phépMIT License
Trang web của dự ánhttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

Chạy

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
